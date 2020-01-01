|
Hamilton HR, Armeli S, Litt M, Tennen H. Psychol. Addict. Behav. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Public Health Sciences.
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)
32039621
Despite the wealth of research on the effects of drinking norms on college students' alcohol consumption, researchers have not yet examined changes in drinking norms and their association with drinking level after students leave the college environment. The current study filled this gap by following students into postcollege life, measuring drinking norms and daily drinking behavior. College students (N = 1,848) were recruited to take part in a daily diary study measuring social and solitary alcohol consumption, and 1,142 moderate to heavy drinkers from the college cohort were invited to complete a second wave of daily diaries 5 years later, with 906 providing at least 15 days of diary data in each wave.
Language: en