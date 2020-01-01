Abstract

A common pattern of problematic alcohol consumption among emerging adults consists of little to no drinking during the week, with heavy drinking episodes on the weekend. However, little is known about whether brief alcohol interventions exert impact on decreasing weekend drinking escalations or simply overall consumption throughout the week. A recent randomized controlled trial of heavy drinking emerging adult nonstudents (N = 164) demonstrated the efficacy of a personalized feedback intervention (PFI). Specifically, the PFI was associated with reduced overall alcohol consumption relative to assessment-only controls. However, it is not clear if patterns of weekend drinking escalation may have been disrupted by the intervention. The current study was a follow-up analysis of the parent trial. Using retrospective daily drinking data provided at each timepoint (up to 9-months), data were coded to reflect condition, time (coded to capture initial changes post-intervention as well as long-term maintenance), and day of the week (coded to capture weekend versus weekday). A multilevel negative binomial hurdle analysis was conducted, yielding two sets of results: 1) predicting the probability of a non-drinking day, and 2) predicting number of drinks consumed. Although the three-way interaction was not significant, 2 two-way interactions indicated that weekend increases in drinking were less steep over time for both groups, and less steep for PFI participants. In addition, the higher weekend likelihood of drinking was decreased over time for both groups. Steep weekend increases in drinking were disrupted over time, particularly among PFI recipients. Personalized feedback may be effective at helping nonstudent emerging adults avoid high risk drinking situations.



