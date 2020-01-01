SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gunn RL, Aston ER, Sokolovsky AW, White HR, Jackson KM. Addict. Behav. 2020; 105: e106329.

Center for Alcohol and Addiction Studies, Brown University School of Public Health, Providence, RI 02903, United States.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.addbeh.2020.106329

32044680

BACKGROUND: Historically, cannabis researchers have assumed a single mode and product of cannabis (e.g., smoking plant). However, patterns of use, products (e.g., concentrates, edibles), and modes (e.g. blunts, vaporizers) are diversifying. This study sought to: 1) classify cannabis users into groups based on their use of the full range of cannabis products, and 2) examine user group differences on demographics, cannabis consequences and cannabis use disorder (CUD) symptomatology.

METHODS: In a sample of college students (data collected in Fall 2017), who used cannabis in the past year (N = 1390), latent class analysis (LCA) was used to characterize cannabis users. We then added demographic characteristics, cannabis consequences, and CUD symptomatology scores separately to LCA models to examine class differences.

RESULTS: Five unique classes emerged: high-frequency all-product users, high-frequency plant/moderate-frequency edible and concentrate users, low-frequency plant users, moderate-frequency plant and edible users, and low-frequency edible users. Demographic characteristics, cannabis consequences, and CUD symptomatology differed across classes characterized by frequency as well as product.

CONCLUSIONS: Results reflect the increasing variety of cannabis products, modes, and use patterns among college students. In this sample, frequency of use remains a strong predictor of cannabis-related consequences, in addition to type of product. As variation in cannabis use patterns continue to evolve, it is essential for researchers to conduct comprehensive assessments.

Cannabis use; College students; Consequences

