Gunn RL, Aston ER, Sokolovsky AW, White HR, Jackson KM. Addict. Behav. 2020; 105: e106329.
Center for Alcohol and Addiction Studies, Brown University School of Public Health, Providence, RI 02903, United States.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32044680
BACKGROUND: Historically, cannabis researchers have assumed a single mode and product of cannabis (e.g., smoking plant). However, patterns of use, products (e.g., concentrates, edibles), and modes (e.g. blunts, vaporizers) are diversifying. This study sought to: 1) classify cannabis users into groups based on their use of the full range of cannabis products, and 2) examine user group differences on demographics, cannabis consequences and cannabis use disorder (CUD) symptomatology.
Cannabis use; College students; Consequences