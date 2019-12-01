Abstract

A regional critical care transport team was called to a large community referral center to transport a 19-year-old man on veno-venous extracorporeal membrane oxygenation to a quaternary care facility for definitive care and evaluation for a possible bilateral lung transplant. This young man had a past medical history of moderately controlled asthma as well as a history of heavy “vaping” both nicotine and cannabis products for the previous 3 years. It was reported that the patient would use greater than 2 vape cartridges per day during this time period. He initially presented to his primary care physician for a persistent and worsening cough over the preceding week with accompanied fevers, chills, and rigors. After completing a detailed history and examination, the patient was advised to report to a local hospital for further examination and care.

