Howie W, Scott-Herring M, Pollak AN, Galvagno SM. Air Med. J. 2020; 39(1): 51-55.
R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, University of Maryland, Baltimore, MD; Department of Anesthesiology and Program in Trauma, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD.
32044070
OBJECTIVE: The R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center (STC) is Maryland's primary adult resource center for trauma care. The Shock Trauma "Go-Team" is a specialized component of Maryland's emergency medical system and is composed of a physician and certified registered nurse anesthetist. They are dispatched when advanced prehospital resuscitation is required. The purpose of this study is to describe the capabilities and historic epidemiology outcomes of the Go-Team.
