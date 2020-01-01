|
Thurston H, Miyamoto S. Child Abuse Negl. 2020; 102: e104397.
College of Nursing, The Pennsylvania State University, United States.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32044584
BACKGROUND: Black children continue to be found in child welfare outcome measures at rates nearly double those of White children in the United States. Researchers have turned from bias theory to risk theory, arguing that disparity disappears when considering only the subgroup of children in poverty. In this study, we consider whether this phenomenon is an example of Simpson's Paradox, where aggregate findings are confounded by a third factor. PARTICIPANTS: We created a dataset by matching child welfare data to schools in a metropolitan California county.
Language: en
Child welfare referrals; Disparity; Disproportionality; Risk bias; Simpson’s Paradox; Surveillance bias