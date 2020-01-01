Abstract

Mallet injury is associated with variable degrees of extensor hallucis longus tendon tearing, ultimately leading to the well-known mallet toe deformity; this entity, commonly described at the lesser toes and fingers, has rarely been reported at the hallux. We present a surgically proven case of mallet hallux injury with radiographic and magnetic resonance imaging assessment and review the literature, including clinical and radiological findings, along with basic treatment concepts.



