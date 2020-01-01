SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Biondetti P, Dalstrom DJ, Ilfeld B, Smitaman E. Clin. Imaging 2020; 62: 33-36.

Department of Radiology, University of California San Diego, 408 Dickinson Street, Mail code 8226, San Diego, CA 92103, USA. Electronic address: esmitaman@health.ucsd.edu.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.clinimag.2020.01.018

32044577

Mallet injury is associated with variable degrees of extensor hallucis longus tendon tearing, ultimately leading to the well-known mallet toe deformity; this entity, commonly described at the lesser toes and fingers, has rarely been reported at the hallux. We present a surgically proven case of mallet hallux injury with radiographic and magnetic resonance imaging assessment and review the literature, including clinical and radiological findings, along with basic treatment concepts.

Language: en

Extensor hallucis longus tendon; Hallux; Hyperflexion; Mallet toe

