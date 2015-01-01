|
Citation
Poulin V, Jean A, Lamontagne ME, Pellerin MA, Viau-Guay A, Ouellet MC. Disabil. Rehabil. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
School of Psychology, Université Laval, Québec, Canada.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
32045534
Abstract
Purpose: To identify clinicians' perceptions of current levels of implementation of cognitive rehabilitation best practices, as well as individual and consensual group priorities for implementing cognitive rehabilitation interventions as part of a multi-site integrated knowledge translation initiative.Method: A two-step consensus-building methodology was used, that is the Technique for Research of Information by Animation of a Group of Experts (TRIAGE), including a cross-sectional electronic survey followed by consensual in-person group discussions to identify implementation priorities from a list of evidence-based practices for cognitive rehabilitation following traumatic brain injury and stroke. Thirty-eight professionals from three rehabilitation teams (n = 9, 13 and 16) participated, including neuropsychologists, occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists, educators, clinical coordinators and program managers. Descriptive statistics were used to document the perceived levels of implementation as well as individual and consensual group priorities.Results: Most of the best practices (81-100%) were perceived as at least partially implemented by a minimum of 50% of the participants but only 20-25% of the practices were considered fully implemented.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Best practices; acquired brain injury; cognitive rehabilitation; implementation; priority setting