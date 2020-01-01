|
Citation
Leos-Toro C, Fong GT, Meyer SB, Hammond D. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: As part of cannabis legalization in Canada and several US states, regulations specify how THC levels should be labelled on products; however, there is little evidence on the extent to which consumers understand and use THC labelling to inform consumption amounts. The current study was designed to assess comprehension of cannabis-related information including communication of dose and strength of product on different labelling designs among young Canadians.
Keywords
|
Cannabis; Cannabis constituent labelling; Cannabis consumer behavior; Cannabis product packaging; Cannabis use