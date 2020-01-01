Abstract

Sir Martin Frobisher (ca 1535-1594), the famous Elizabethan explorer and privateer, sustained a bullet to the outer plate of his ilium from a low-velocity bullet wound fired at close range from an arquebus, an early form of musket. The bullet was removed, but he subsequently died from gas gangrene. This paper looks at the management of this injury in Tudor times and compares it to current practice. The arrival of gunpowder and the seriousness of the resulting injuries spurred innovation in surgical practice, such that at the time of Frobisher's death, the Tudor military surgeon had considerable expertise and skill. The wound, treated properly, was not serious, but his first surgeon failed to remove the wadding that the bullet took with it. This was recognised as an error at the time. A Tudor surgeon today would note that the surgical management has not really changed since their time, even though they did not understand infection and bacterial contamination. Guidelines on managing gunshot wounds, and most research, is focussed on high-velocity injuries where removal of foreign material (clothing) is mentioned. Low-velocity injuries are treated as "outpatients" and the importance of removing foreign material, especially when the bullet is left in situ, is not mentioned. The inexperienced surgeon of today risks making the same error as Frobisher's surgeon.



