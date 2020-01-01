|
Citation
Cliffe C, Shetty H, Himmerich H, Schmidt U, Stewart R, Dutta R. Int. J. Eat. Disord. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
South London and Maudsley NHS Trust, London, UK.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32043625
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Suicide attempts requiring hospitalization are known to be common in patients who are diagnosed with eating disorders. Attempting suicide is a major indicator for those at risk of completed suicide. Both the specific eating disorder diagnosis and the influence of psychiatric comorbidities on suicide attempts requiring hospitalization were investigated, with demographic and socioeconomic variables as confounders, over a 10-year observation period from January 2007 to March 2017.
Keywords
anorexia nervosa; bulimia nervosa; eating disorder; self-harm; suicide; suicide attempt