Citation
Garaigordobil M, Mollo-Torrico JP, Machimbarrena JM, Páez D. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(3): e1022.
Affiliation
Faculty of Psychology, University of the Basque Country UPV/EHU, Avenida de Tolosa, 70, 20018 Donostia, Spain.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
32041192
Abstract
Concern about the increase of cyberbullying underlies this study, which had four objectives: (1) to calculate the prevalence of cyberaggressors; (2) to compare non-cyberaggressors with cyberaggressors in other bullying/cyberbullying roles, in psychopathological symptoms, and in self-image of masculinity/femininity, happiness, and empathy; (3) to analyze whether cyberaggressors consulted with a psychologist more than non-cyberaggressors; and (4) to identify predictor variables of cyberaggression. Participants were 1558 Bolivian students aged 13 to 17 years. Seven evaluation instruments were administered, using a descriptive, comparative, cross-sectional methodology.
Language: en
Keywords
Bolivia; adolescence; cyberaggression; cyberbullying; empathy; happiness; predictors; prevalence; psychopathology; self-image