Abstract

Objective: This study is an examination of college students' bystander behaviors in relation to several exosystem factors related to their institution, including trust in their college's support systems, perceived procedural justice by campus police, and perceived procedural justice by campus administrators. Participants: Online surveys were completed by 223 students at a mid-sized public institution in the Northeastern U.S. Methods: Responses were analyzed using an OLS multiple regression to examine bystander behaviors in relation to their perceptions of institutional exosystem factors. Results: Students who felt more favorably about both campus police and campus admin were more likely to have intervened in the past as a bystander; trust in school had no effect. Conclusions: Perceptions of institutional leaders and representatives are important to consider as influential motivators for bystander behavior. School personnel trainings and policies which increase visibility of staff as trustworthy and fair should be part of comprehensive campus antiviolence efforts.

Language: en