Abstract

The objective of this study was to systematically review the literature and perform a meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials (RCTs) on the effectiveness of pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions for depression in patients with moderate to severe traumatic brain injury. Databases searched were: Embase, PubMed, PsycInfo, Cochrane Central, Web of Science, and Google Scholar. Depression score on a self-report questionnaire was the outcome measure. Outcomes were collected at baseline and at the first follow-up moment. Data extraction was executed independently by two researchers. Thirteen RCTs were identified; five pharmacological and eight non-pharmacological. Although not all individual studies had significant results, the overall standardized mean difference (SMD) was -.395, p = <0.001, indicating that interventions improved the depression scores in patients with TBI. The difference in effectiveness between pharmacological interventions and non-pharmacological interventions was not significant (∆SMD:.203, p =.238). Further subdivision into methylphenidate, sertraline, psychological, and other interventions, showed a significant difference in effectiveness between methylphenidate (∆SMD: -.700, p =.020) and psychological interventions (reference). This difference was not found if other depression outcomes in four of the included studies were analyzed. The SMD of low quality studies did not differ significantly from moderate and high quality studies (∆SMD:.321, p =.050). Although RCTs targeting interventions for depression after TBI are scarce, both pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions appear to be effective in treating depressive symptoms/depression after moderate to severe TBI. There is a need for high-quality RCTs in which the add-on effects of pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions are investigated.

