Abstract

PURPOSE: This study's purpose was to determine the prevalence of physical, mental, and developmental health conditions among US children and assess the association with urban versus rural residence.



METHODS: Bivariate/multivariable analyses were conducted with cross-sectional data for children aged 0-17 years (N = 71,811) from the 2016-2017 National Survey of Children's Health. Prevalence estimates of excellent/very good health were derived from parents' qualitative judgments. Parent-reported health conditions were aggregated by condition type (physical, mental, developmental). Prevalence was determined for condition type and severity. Adjusted risk ratios assessed the effect of residence on having physical, mental, or developmental conditions.



RESULTS: Among rural children in the general population, we found lower crude rates of excellent/very good overall health and higher rates of ≥1 physical condition(s) and ≥1 mental condition(s), as well as these 2 conditions in combination with ≥1 developmental condition(s). Rural children in the general population were also more likely to have physical and mental conditions that parents rated as moderate/severe in unadjusted analyses. To a lesser extent, these differences held true for the children with special health care needs. Risk ratios for rural residence were largely nonsignificant in adjusted analyses.



CONCLUSIONS: While rural children had lower crude rates of parent-reported excellent/very good health and higher crude rates of parent-reported or doctor-diagnosed physical and mental health conditions compared to urban children, the same pattern of urban-rural differentials was not evident in the adjusted analyses. Compositional and contextual differences in the urban/rural populations suggest that social determinants of health may have accounted for rate disparities in child health conditions.



Language: en