Abstract

The research aimed at assessing Muhammadiyah Elementary Schools' children's knowledge and skill in protecting themselves from CSA by analyzing them based on gender. It applied a quantitative method with descriptive statistical and inferential analysis designs. The samples amounted to 301 fifth-grade students from 10 Muhammadiyah Elementary Schools in Surakarta, Central Java, Indonesia. They were asked to complete the questionnaires of the "What If" Situation Test (WIST-III), adapted to an Indonesian context. When testing comprehension of touching situations, it was found that less than half of the respondents could identify appropriate touching situations (42%, M = 1.99, SD = ±1.04). There was a significant difference in the appropriate touching situation between males (M = 2.26, SD = ±1.9) and females (M = 1.76, SD = ±1.09). However, the ability to tell someone about the sexual abuse incident was very low, and a significant difference was found between females (p = .029, M = 1.7, SD = ± 2.3) and males (p = .029, M = 1.55, SD = ± 2.11). Only two per cent of the children achieved the maximum skills score. A CSA preventive program must be focused on building and developing children with regards to the skills to protect themselves from CSA by referring to cultural and Islamic values.

