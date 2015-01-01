Abstract

The purpose of the study was to investigate the anxiety features of children who experience child sexual abuse (CSA) and their parents, along with the features and consequences of sexual abuse in the environment of Child Advocacy Centers (CAC). The sample of this study comprised 150 children affected by CSA and one of their parents who were admitted to İzmir CAC between June 2016 and November 2016.The children-age range 9 to 13 years-and one of their parents were asked to complete the State-Trait Anxiety Inventory separately. The children also completed the Childhood Anxiety Sensitivity Index (CASI). During psychiatric evaluations of the children, sociodemographic characteristics and features of sexual abuse were noted and all psychiatric conditions were examined. The statistical analyses yielded significant correlations between the STAI scores of the parents and STAI-C and CASI scores of the children. There were statistically significant differences between the CASI scores, STAI-C subscale scores, and STAI subscale scores according to some variables of CSA along with their psychiatric diagnosis. Our findings showed that having higher anxiety sensitivity and trait anxiety levels and having parents with higher trait anxiety might be considered as risk factors for being diagnosed as having a psychiatric disorder due to CSA.

