Abstract

Child sexual abuse (CSA) has been strongly associated with a range of psychological and physical problems in childhood and adulthood, such as anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and infectious diseases. Despite the strength of these associations, no studies to date have investigated psychobiological processes that might underlie the relationship between CSA and physical health problems occurring during childhood, such as infectious diseases. The goal of the current study is to evaluate PTSD as a potential mediator between CSA and the occurrence of infectious diseases among children and adolescents. Furthermore, we postulate that PTSD plays a specific role as an indicator of chronic stress during childhood, in comparison to other mental disorders, such as anxious and non-anxious disorders (e.g., depression). Via a prospective matched-cohort design, administrative data were used to document PTSD, anxious and non-anxious disorders, and infectious diseases. The sample size was 882 persons with a substantiated report of sexual abuse and 882 matched controls. Negative binomial regressions revealed that CSA is associated with a greater number of anxious diseases diagnoses that, in turn, predict more infectious diseases diagnoses. These findings highlight the importance of preventing and intervening among sexually abused youth with anxious disorder symptoms to limit negative outcomes on physical health.

