Abstract

The purpose of this study was to investigate Chinese parents' attitudes, knowledge, and practices with their preschool-aged children on sexual abuse prevention education, and to explore the associated factors of parental educative practices on child sexual abuse (CSA) prevention. Four hundred and forty parents of young children from 16 classes in 3 preschools in Beijing completed the questionnaire anonymously and voluntarily (response rate = 80%). Less than one third of parents believed that children most often were sexually abused by familiar persons, and less than 30% of parents believed that if a child has been sexually abused, there will usually be no obvious physical evidence. Parents were reluctant to discuss CSA protective skills with their young children. Less than half of the parents had told their children that if sexual abuse happens, parents or other trusted adults should be told. The multivariate linear regression equation showed that both parents' knowledge (B = 0.11, SE B = 0.05, p = 0.03) and attitudes (B = 0.27, SE B = 0.10, p = .01) were significant factors for parents' communication about CSA prevention with their children.



FINDINGS from this study suggest that it is urgent to implement the sexual abuse prevention education with Chinese parents of preschoolers. Applications and limitations of these findings are discussed.

