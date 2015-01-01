SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Grant BJ, Shakeshaft C, Mueller J. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2019; 28(2): 125-128.

College of Extended Studies , San Diego State University , San Diego , CA , USA.

(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10538712.2019.1580517

30811307

The abuse of preK-12 students by school personnel is a pervasive, understudied topic that has behavioral, psychological and monetary consequences for victims, their families, and their communities. This special issue is the second of a two-part series and focuses on studies of school employee sexual misconduct prevention training programs and prevention issues and frameworks. This compilation of articles presents evidence that effective training can lead to improved awareness and behavior changes, concerns about policy implementation that may contribute to continued prevalence, and presents strategies and guidelines for prevention. These articles provide considerations for prevention including training, loopholes, and frameworks.


School employee sexual misconduct; education; prevention; school personnel; sexual abuse; student safety

