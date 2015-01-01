|
Citation
|
Wolf K, Kraus U, Dzolan M, Bolte G, Lakes T, Schikowski T, Greiser KH, Kuß O, Ahrens W, Bamberg F, Becher H, Berger K, Brenner H, Castell S, Damms-Machado A, Fischer B, Franzke CW, Gastell S, Günther K, Holleczek B, Jaeschke L, Kaaks R, Keil T, Kemmling Y, Krist L, Legath N, Leitzmann M, Lieb W, Loeffler M, Meinke-Franze C, Michels KB, Mikolajczyk R, Moebus S, Mueller U, Obi N, Pischon T, Rathmann W, Schipf S, Schmidt B, Schulze M, Thiele I, Thierry S, Waniek S, Wigmann C, Wirkner K, Zschocke J, Peters A, Schneider A. Bundesgesundheitsblatt Gesundheitsforschung Gesundheitsschutz 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Nächtliche Verkehrslärmbelästigung in Deutschland: individuelle und regionale Unterschiede in der NAKO Gesundheitsstudie.
|
Affiliation
|
Institut für Epidemiologie, Helmholtz Zentrum München - Deutsches Forschungszentrum für Gesundheit und Umwelt, Ingolstädter Landstr. 1, 85764, Neuherberg, Deutschland.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32047975
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Noise annoyance is associated with adverse health-related conditions and reduced wellbeing. Thereby, subjective noise annoyance depends on the objective noise exposure and is modified by personal and regional factors.
Language: de
|
Keywords
|
GNC study; Noise annoyance; Noise exposure; Personal factors; Urban environment