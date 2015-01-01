|
Citation
Jacob B, Cullen N, Haag HL, Chan V, Stock D, Colantonio A. Can. J. Public Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Occupational Science & Occupational Therapy, University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Canadian Public Health Association)
DOI
PMID
32048232
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Assault by strangulation has the potential for severe brain injury or death. The objectives of this study were to describe the profile of individuals who had strangulation-related emergency department (ED) or acute care visits, and to explore 1-year readmission outcomes among survivors.
Language: en
Keywords
Acute care; Emergency department; Readmission; Strangulation