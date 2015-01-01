Abstract

The objective of this overview was to identify and evaluate the effectiveness of sex education interventions aimed at reducing sexual risk behaviors in adolescents. A search was conducted of systematic reviews in English, Spanish and Portuguese from 1946 until July 2018 in the following databases: MEDLINE (Ovid), EMBASE, Scopus, PsyArticles, Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials, LILACS and additional resources. The extraction and analysis of data was synthesized in a narrative mode describing intervention, population, and key outcomes such as decreased risky sexual behavior, decreases in sexually transmitted infections, and adolescent pregnancy. There were 2289 potentially relevant studies, of which 31 systematic reviews related to adolescent interventions were included. It was demonstrated that interventions involve parents and the community as participants, are based on audiovisual media and school workshops, and their emphasis is on information and training in school. Different reviews framed in methods of psychosocial intervention based on community groups and the home as a fundamental axis were reported. Finally, a large amount of scientific evidence related to the subject was identified. New directions are presented for interventions in sexual education for adolescents based on the combination of actions and techniques, the implementation of digital technology, and socio-cultural and contextual adaptations.

Language: en