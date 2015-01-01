Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Mental health and substance use problems are among the most prevalent and challenging problems faced by both high-income and low-income countries worldwide. This review will focus on summarizing scattered evidence of school-based interventions to promote well-being and prevent mental health problems and substance use disorders in children and adolescents. RECENT FINDINGS: We focus on two main areas of research: promotion of healthy school climate and prevention of bullying. Choosing among available interventions might be challenging, both because of the difficulties in assessing their efficacy and tailoring interventions to specific needs, but also because of the scarcity of intervention in low-resource settings. We provide some guidance on principles encompassed by the available evidence that can be used for policymakers and local communities aiming to integrate mental health promotion and prevention into their schools. SUMMARY: Developing, implementing, scaling and sustaining school-based interventions is a necessity of our field if we want to move closer to sustainable development goals.

