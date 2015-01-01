SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Standley CJ. Death Stud. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Department of Psychology, Michigan State University, East Lansing, Michigan, USA.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07481187.2020.1725934

32048555

Despite increasing research on suicide, we continue to see rising rates, particularly among youth. In answering recent calls for critical suicidology and transdisciplinary approaches to research, I discuss expanding beyond the paradigmatic confines of suicidology by proposing two related approaches to improve our science: intersectionality theory and socioecological theory. Following a discussion of social identity and its relation to suicide risk, I review the literature on these topics and highlight importance of paying attention to the unique experiences of youth through the study of intersectionality and using socioecological models in our research moving forward.


Language: en
