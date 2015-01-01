SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ghassemi AE. Evid. Based Nurs. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Nursing Department, Hartwick College, Oneonta, New York, USA ghassemia@hartwick.edu.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/ebnurs-2019-103173

PMID

32046967

Abstract

Commentary on: Blasco MJ, Vilagut G, Alayo I, et al. First-onset and persistence of suicidal ideation in university students: a one-year follow-up study. J AffectDisord 2019;256:192–204.

Implications for practice and research

Planning strategies for both detection and interventions among students with suicidal ideation to decrease severe suicidal thoughts and behaviours.

Creating universal strategies for promoting a sense of membership and connectedness will prevent suicide among first-year college students.

Context

Based on the current evidence suicidal thoughts and behaviour (STB) among university students has shown steady incline. Suicide is the second worldwide cause of death for those between ages 15 and 29.1 Suicidal behaviour (ideation, plan, attempt) has been linked to and stressors such as moving away from …


Language: en

Keywords

anxiety disorders; suicide and self-harm

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print