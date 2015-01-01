Abstract

Commentary on: Blasco MJ, Vilagut G, Alayo I, et al. First-onset and persistence of suicidal ideation in university students: a one-year follow-up study. J AffectDisord 2019;256:192–204.



Implications for practice and research



Planning strategies for both detection and interventions among students with suicidal ideation to decrease severe suicidal thoughts and behaviours.



Creating universal strategies for promoting a sense of membership and connectedness will prevent suicide among first-year college students.



Context



Based on the current evidence suicidal thoughts and behaviour (STB) among university students has shown steady incline. Suicide is the second worldwide cause of death for those between ages 15 and 29.1 Suicidal behaviour (ideation, plan, attempt) has been linked to and stressors such as moving away from …

