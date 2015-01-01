|
Citation
|
Ghassemi AE. Evid. Based Nurs. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Nursing Department, Hartwick College, Oneonta, New York, USA ghassemia@hartwick.edu.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32046967
|
Abstract
|
Commentary on: Blasco MJ, Vilagut G, Alayo I, et al. First-onset and persistence of suicidal ideation in university students: a one-year follow-up study. J AffectDisord 2019;256:192–204.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
anxiety disorders; suicide and self-harm