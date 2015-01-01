|
Citation
Ash P. Focus (Am. Psychiatr. Publ.) 2019; 17(4): 355-359.
Affiliation
Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Emory University, Atlanta, GA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, American Psychiatric Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32047381
PMCID
Abstract
While many of the principles of assessing risk to self and others in adults are applicable to risk assessments of children and adolescents, developmental and legal factors regarding youths give rise to some significant differences. This article highlights major differences in assessing and managing risk in working with suicidal and homicidal youths and gives suggestions for reducing clinicians' liability in these challenging cases.
Language: en
Keywords
Professional liability; consent; dangerousness; homicide; suicide