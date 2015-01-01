Abstract

This study examined the associations of perceived socially unfavorable attitudes toward homosexuality and same-sex marriage with suicidal ideation in non-heterosexual and heterosexual participants from first (Wave 1, 23 months prior to same-sex marriage referendums) and second (Wave 2, one week after the referendums) wave surveys in Taiwan. Data provided by 3239 participants in Wave 1 and 1337 participants in Wave 2 who were recruited through a Facebook advertisement were analyzed. Participants completed an online questionnaire assessing suicidal ideation and perceived unfavorable attitudes toward homosexuality and same-sex marriage from Taiwanese society, heterosexual friends, and family members. The results indicate that perceived unfavorable attitudes toward homosexuality from Taiwanese society, heterosexual friends, and family members were positively associated with suicidal ideation among non-heterosexual individuals in the first but not the second survey. In addition, among non-heterosexual individuals, such attitudes toward same-sex marriage in family members and in heterosexual friends were positively associated with suicidal ideation in the Wave 1 and Wave 2 surveys, respectively. Perceived unfavorable attitudes toward homosexuality and same-sex marriage in heterosexual friends were associated with suicidal ideation in heterosexual participants with a favorable attitude but not in those individuals with an unfavorable attitude toward homosexuality, in both surveys. Perceived socially unfavorable attitudes toward homosexuality and same-sex marriage were significantly associated with suicidal ideation before and after same-sex marriage referendums; however, the associations varied between non-heterosexual and heterosexual individuals.

