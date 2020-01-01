Abstract

AIMS: This study aims to explore nurses' demographic data, assertiveness, psychosocial work condition, and workplace bullying, and find the predictors of workplace bullying.



METHODS: This study adopted a cross-sectional design. A stratified sample comprising 241 nurses from a regi onal teaching hospitals in Taiwan was selected from the 10th to the 23rd September, 2018. Data were analysed by using the SPSS Statistics 17.0. Descriptive statistics (frequency, percentage, mean, and standard deviation), one-way Anova, t test, Pearson's correlation, and multiple linear regressions were used.



RESULTS: The results showed that the participants with "past bullying experience," "lower self-assertiveness," "higher work psychological demands," "lower workplace justice," "lower labour participation," and "lower overall social support" are more likely to experience workplace bullying.



CONCLUSIONS: Hospital managers should pay attention to the problem of nursing workplace bullying. First of all, hospital managers should encourage curriculum on nursing workplace bullying and incorporate nursing workplace bullying prevention training courses in curriculum planning.



