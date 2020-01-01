|
Citation
Fang L, Hsiao LP, Fang SH, Chen BC. Int. J. Nurs. Pract. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Nursing, Pingtung Christian Hospital, Pingtung, Taiwan.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
32048415
Abstract
AIMS: This study aims to explore nurses' demographic data, assertiveness, psychosocial work condition, and workplace bullying, and find the predictors of workplace bullying.
Language: en
Keywords
|
assertiveness; health; workplace bullying; workplace environment