|
Citation
|
Ersoz Huseyinsinoglu B, Tufekcioglu Z, Birinci T, Demirdag F. J. Geriatr. Phys. Ther. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Geriatric Medicine, Istanbul Medeniyet University Göztepe Training and Research Hospital, Turkey.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Physical Therapy Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32049753
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: The Survey of Activities and Fear of Falling in the Elderly (SAFE) was originally developed in English to determine the level of fear of falling and its interactions with activities of daily living. The purpose of this study was to translate and cross-culturally adapt the SAFE instrument into Turkish and investigate its psychometric properties. PARTICIPANTS: One hundred eleven older adults (72 females) with a mean age of 69 years (SD = 7.22; range, 60-87) were included.
Language: en