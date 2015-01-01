|
Abrunhosa C, de Castro Rodrigues A, Cruz AR, GonÇalves RA, Cunha O. J. Interpers. Violence 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
North Lusíada University, Porto, Portugal.
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
32046602
Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a highly prevalent phenomenon worldwide and is considered a severe violation of human rights. Intimate partner homicide (IPH) and attempted intimate partner homicide (AIPH) although less frequent have a severe direct or indirect impact on victims. Despite the vast literature on IPV and IPH, there is still scarce research on AIPH. Thus, this study aimed to analyze whether perpetrators of IPV, IPH, and AIPH differ from each other, as well as to identify the factors that predict violence in intimacy. For those purposes, we performed a comparative analysis between 50 male individuals convicted of IPH, 27 convicted of AIPH, and 168 convicted of IPV from Portugal. The data were collected using an interview and a set of psychological measures.
intimate partner attempted homicide; intimate partner homicide; intimate partner violence; predictors