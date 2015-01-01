Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) can cause persistent cognitive changes and ongoing neurodegeneration in the brain. Accumulating epidemiological and pathological evidence implicates TBI in the development of Alzheimer's disease (AD), the most common cause of dementia. Furthermore, the TBI-induced form of dementia called chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) shares many pathological hallmarks present in multiple different diseases which cause dementia. The inflammatory and neuritic responses to TBI and dementia overlap, indicating that they may share common pathological mechanisms and that TBI may ultimately cause a pathological cascade culminating in the development of dementia. This review explores Australian pre-clinical research investigating the pathological links between TBI and dementia.

