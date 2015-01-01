|
Citation
|
Blanchette JG, Lira MC, Heeren TC, Naimi TS. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2020; 81(1): 58-67.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Community Health Sciences, Boston University School of Public Health, Boston, Massachusetts.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Alcohol Research Documentation, Inc., Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
32048602
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: U.S. policymakers and public health practitioners lack composite indicators (indices) to assess and compare the restrictiveness of state-level alcohol policy environments, conceptualized as the presence of multiple policies in effect in a particular place and time. The purposes of this study were to characterize the alcohol policy environment in each U.S. state and Washington, DC, in 2018, and to examine changes during the past 20 years.
Language: en