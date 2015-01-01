|
Citation
Ross CS, Henehan ER, Jernigan DH. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2020; 81(1): 34-38.
Affiliation
Department of Health Law, Policy & Management, Boston University School of Public Health, Boston, Massachusetts.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Alcohol Research Documentation, Inc., Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
32048599
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Do youth switch channels during alcohol advertisements at different rates than adults? This question has implications for the alcohol industry's self-regulation of its advertising placements. People may avoid television advertisements by switching channels, which can be measured by comparing two television audience metrics: commercial ratings (which measure the audience during the advertisement) and program ratings (which measure the audience during the television program). We assessed changes in youth and adult audiences during alcohol advertisements with implications for alcohol industry self-regulatory compliance.
Language: en