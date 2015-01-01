SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Coleman D, Feigelman W, Rosen Z. JAMA Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Mailman School of Public Health, Columbia University, New York, New York.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Medical Association)

DOI

10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2019.4702

PMID

32049263

Abstract

In the United States, men die by suicide at 3.5 times the rate of women. One driver of this gender disparity may be high traditional masculinity (HTM), a set of norms that includes competitiveness, emotional restriction, and aggression. Quantitative studies of HTM are interrelated with discourse on hegemonic masculinity. Using norm- and trait-based measures, HTM men were found to have higher suicidal ideation (SI), but to our knowledge, the association with suicide death has not been tested with a credible measure of HTM ...


Language: en
