|
Citation
|
Katz IR, Dent KR, Morley SW, Hein TC, Hoff RA, McCarthy JF. Psychiatry Res. 2020; 285: e112841.
|
Affiliation
|
VA Serious Mental Illness Treatment Resource and Evaluation Center, Ann Arbor, MI 48109, United States; Department of Psychiatry, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI, 48109, United States.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32050146
|
Abstract
|
Deaths of despair, a composite outcome including suicide and drug- and alcohol-related deaths, have been increasing, especially in subpopulations and geographic areas sensitive to economic and social hardships. The Veterans Health Administration (VHA) has begun evaluating the utility of this concept to guide planning and evaluations of clinical and preventive services for Veterans. In this study, mortality rates for middle-aged American men for 2013 to 2017 were from CDC WONDER, and rates for all Veterans, those using VHA healthcare services (VHA-utilizers, and other (non-VHA) Veterans were derived from National Death Index data.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol use disorder; Mortality; Substance use disorder; Suicide