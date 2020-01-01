SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Gfellner BM, Córdoba AI. Scand. J. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Department of Developmental and Educational Psychology, University of Valencia, Valencia, Spain.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Scandinavian Psychological Associations, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/sjop.12625

PMID

32048734

Abstract

Identity distress, psychological symptoms, and adjustment to university (academic, social, and person-emotional) were examined among students in Spain (N = 241; Mage  = 19.0 (1.6), Md = 19; 84% female) and Canada (N = 531; Mage  = 19.8 (2.2), Md = 19; 82% female). The expected positive relationships were found between these variables. Similarly, increased identity distress of Spanish students and greater maladjustment at university for those in Canada were associated with contextual differences in the respective environments. Psychological problems mediated the linkages between identity distress with academic, social, and person-emotional functioning at university, respectively. Also, psychological problems and context/country were independent predictors of students' identity distress.

FINDINGS underscore the importance of examining contextual factors that influence student adjustment to university in relation to identity development and mental health and they offer suggestions for further research and counseling services.

© 2020 Scandinavian Psychological Associations and John Wiley & Sons Ltd.


Language: en

Keywords

Identity distress; context effects; emerging adults; psychological symptoms; student adjustment to university

