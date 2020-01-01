|
Li F, Chen AB, Duan YC, Liao R, Xu YW, Tao LL. World J. Clin. Cases 2020; 8(2): 479-486.
Department of Emergency Medicine, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Kunming Medical University, Kunming 650101, Yunnan Province, China.
(Copyright © 2020, Baishideng Publishing Group)
32047801
BACKGROUND: Moonwort is a widely used Chinese herbal medicine. It has various pharmacological effects, such as relieving cough and preventing asthma. To date, multiple organ dysfunction and rhabdomyolysis caused by moonwort poisoning have not been reported. CASE SUMMARY: Here we report four cases of moonwort poisoning that presented with multiple organ dysfunction and rhabdomyolysis accompanied by vomiting, fatigue, and muscle aches. One patient was an adult male, two were adult females, and one was a boy, with an age range of 7-64 years. The adults were treated with hemoperfusion and symptomatic therapies, while the child was treated with plasma exchange and symptomatic therapies. All four patients recovered.
Language: en
Case report; Hemoperfusion; Moonwort poisoning; Multiple organ dysfunction; Plasma exchange; Rhabdomyolysis