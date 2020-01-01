SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Li F, Chen AB, Duan YC, Liao R, Xu YW, Tao LL. World J. Clin. Cases 2020; 8(2): 479-486.

Affiliation

Department of Emergency Medicine, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Kunming Medical University, Kunming 650101, Yunnan Province, China.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Baishideng Publishing Group)

DOI

10.12998/wjcc.v8.i2.479

PMID

32047801

PMCID

PMC7000952

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Moonwort is a widely used Chinese herbal medicine. It has various pharmacological effects, such as relieving cough and preventing asthma. To date, multiple organ dysfunction and rhabdomyolysis caused by moonwort poisoning have not been reported. CASE SUMMARY: Here we report four cases of moonwort poisoning that presented with multiple organ dysfunction and rhabdomyolysis accompanied by vomiting, fatigue, and muscle aches. One patient was an adult male, two were adult females, and one was a boy, with an age range of 7-64 years. The adults were treated with hemoperfusion and symptomatic therapies, while the child was treated with plasma exchange and symptomatic therapies. All four patients recovered.

CONCLUSION: Blood purification combined with symptomatic treatment may be an effective method for managing multiple organ dysfunction and rhabdomyolysis caused by acute moonwort poisoning.

©The Author(s) 2020. Published by Baishideng Publishing Group Inc. All rights reserved.


Language: en

Keywords

Case report; Hemoperfusion; Moonwort poisoning; Multiple organ dysfunction; Plasma exchange; Rhabdomyolysis

