Citation
Xue H, Zhang WT, Wang GM, Shi L, Zhang YM, Yang HF. World J. Clin. Cases 2020; 8(2): 471-478.
Affiliation
Department of Neurotraumatic Surgery, The First Hospital of Jilin University, Changchun 130021, Jilin Province, China. yhf@jlu.edu.cn.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Baishideng Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
32047800
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Penetrating brain injury (PBI) is an uncommon emergency in neurosurgery, and transorbital PBI is a rare type of PBI. Reasonable surgical planning and careful postoperative management can improve the prognosis of patients. CASE SUMMARY: The first case is a 68-year-old male patient who was admitted to the hospital because a branch punctured his brain through the orbit for approximately 9 h after he unexpectedly fell while walking. After admission, the patient underwent emergency surgical treatment and postoperative anti-infection treatment. The patient was able to follow instructions at a 4-mo follow-up review. The other case is a 46-year-old male patient who was admitted to the hospital due to an intraorbital foreign body caused by a car accident, after which the patient was unconscious for approximately 6 h. After admission, the patient underwent emergency surgical treatment and postoperative anti-infection treatment. The patient could correctly answer questions at a 3-mo follow-up review.
Language: en
Keywords
Case report; Foreign body; Nonmissile; Penetrating brain injury; Transorbital