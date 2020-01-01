SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Xue H, Zhang WT, Wang GM, Shi L, Zhang YM, Yang HF. World J. Clin. Cases 2020; 8(2): 471-478.

Department of Neurotraumatic Surgery, The First Hospital of Jilin University, Changchun 130021, Jilin Province, China. yhf@jlu.edu.cn.

(Copyright © 2020, Baishideng Publishing Group)

10.12998/wjcc.v8.i2.471

32047800

PMC7000930

BACKGROUND: Penetrating brain injury (PBI) is an uncommon emergency in neurosurgery, and transorbital PBI is a rare type of PBI. Reasonable surgical planning and careful postoperative management can improve the prognosis of patients. CASE SUMMARY: The first case is a 68-year-old male patient who was admitted to the hospital because a branch punctured his brain through the orbit for approximately 9 h after he unexpectedly fell while walking. After admission, the patient underwent emergency surgical treatment and postoperative anti-infection treatment. The patient was able to follow instructions at a 4-mo follow-up review. The other case is a 46-year-old male patient who was admitted to the hospital due to an intraorbital foreign body caused by a car accident, after which the patient was unconscious for approximately 6 h. After admission, the patient underwent emergency surgical treatment and postoperative anti-infection treatment. The patient could correctly answer questions at a 3-mo follow-up review.

CONCLUSION: Transorbital PBI is a rare and acute disease. Early diagnosis, surgical intervention, and application of intravenous antibiotics can improve the prognosis and quality of life of patients.

Case report; Foreign body; Nonmissile; Penetrating brain injury; Transorbital

