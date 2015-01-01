Abstract

The traffic speed deflectometer (TSD) has proven a valuable tool for network level structural evaluation. At the project level, however, the use of TSD data is still quite limited. An obstacle to the use of TSD at the project level is that the standard approaches to back-calculation of pavement properties are based on the falling weight deflectometer (FWD). The FWD experiment is similar, but not equivalent, to the TSD experiment, and therefore it is not straightforward to apply the traditional FWD back-calculation procedures to TSD data. In this paper, a TSD-specific back-calculation procedure is presented. The procedure is based on a layered linear visco-elastic pavement model and takes the driving speed of the vehicle into account. This is in contrast to most existing back-calculation procedures, which treat the problem as static and the pavement as purely elastic. The developed back-calculation procedure is tested on both simulated and real TSD data. The real TSD measurements exhibit significant effects of damping and visco-elasticity. The back-calculation algorithm is able to capture these effects and yields model fits in excellent agreement with the measured values.

