OBJECTIVE: Falls are a leading cause of injury-related emergency department (ED) visits and may serve as a sentinel event for older adults, leading to physical and psychological injury. Our primary objective was to characterize patient- and caregiver-specific perspectives about care transitions after a fall.



METHODS: Using a semi-structured interview guide, we conducted in-depth, qualitative interviews using grounded theory methodology. We included patients enrolled in the Geriatric Acute and Post-acute Fall Prevention Intervention (GAPcare) trial aged 65 years and older that had an ED visit for a fall and their caregivers. Patients with cognitive impairment (CI) were interviewed in patient-caregiver dyads. Domains assessed included the post-fall recovery period, the skilled nursing facility (SNF) placement decision-making process, and the ease of obtaining outpatient follow-up. Interviews were audio-recorded, transcribed verbatim, and coded and analyzed for a priori and emergent themes.



RESULTS: A total of 22 interviews were completed with 10 patients, eight caregivers, and four patient-caregiver dyads within the six-month period after initial ED visits. Patients were on average 83 years old, 9/14 were female, and 2/14 had CI. 6/12 caregivers were interviewed in reference to a patient with CI. We identified four overarching themes: 1) the fall as a trigger for psychological and physiological change, 2) SNF placement decision-making process, 3) direct effect of fall on caregivers and 4) barriers to receipt of recommended follow-up.



CONCLUSIONS: Older adults presenting to the ED after a fall report physical limitations and a prominent fear of falling after their injury. Caregivers play a vital role in securing the home environment, the SNF placement decision-making process, and navigating the transition of care between the ED, SNF, and outpatient visits after a fall. Clinicians should anticipate and address feelings of isolation, changes in mobility, and fear of falling in older adults seeking ED care after a fall.



