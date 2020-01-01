Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Young adults with childhood maltreatment (CM) histories are particularly vulnerable to depressive symptoms and alcohol use problems. Research suggests that maltreated youth may misuse alcohol in part to alleviate depressive symptoms. However, many youths with depressive symptoms exercise self-control and abstain from heavy alcohol use. The present study aimed to examine the influence of heart rate variability reactivity (HRV-R), a psychophysiological biomarker of self-regulation, in the indirect link between CM and alcohol-use problems via depressive symptoms among low socioeconomic-status rural young adults.



METHODS: Two waves of data were collected from a community sample of 225 low socioeconomic-status nonmetropolitan young adults (M age = 21.56, 52.9% female). HRV data were obtained with an electrocardiogram during a social stress task. CM was assessed through the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire. Alcohol use problems were measured using the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test.



RESULTS: The indirect effect of CM on alcohol use problems via elevated depressive symptoms was positive and significant (α × β = .159, P < .001). Self-regulation, indicated by high HRV-R (ie, vagal withdrawal), was found to significantly buffer the link between depressive symptoms and alcohol use problems (β = .193, P = .022).



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: Adequate self-regulation capacities can protect maltreated youths from self-medicating alcohol use problems. SCIENTIFIC SIGNIFICANCE: This study will advance researchers' understanding of the development of alcohol use problems through unwrapping the risk and protective mechanisms underlying the association between young adults' early life stress and alcohol use behaviors. (Am J Addict 2020;00:00-00).



