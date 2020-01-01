|
Liu S, Oshri A, Duprey EB. Am. J. Addict. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Psychiatry, University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester, New York.
32052526
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Young adults with childhood maltreatment (CM) histories are particularly vulnerable to depressive symptoms and alcohol use problems. Research suggests that maltreated youth may misuse alcohol in part to alleviate depressive symptoms. However, many youths with depressive symptoms exercise self-control and abstain from heavy alcohol use. The present study aimed to examine the influence of heart rate variability reactivity (HRV-R), a psychophysiological biomarker of self-regulation, in the indirect link between CM and alcohol-use problems via depressive symptoms among low socioeconomic-status rural young adults.
Language: en