Byon HD, Lee M, Choi M, Sagherian K, Crandall M, Lipscomb J. Am. J. Ind. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Schools of Nursing and Medicine, University of Maryland, Baltimore, Maryland.
BACKGROUND: Home healthcare workers (HHWs) provide medical and nonmedical services to home-bound patients. They are at great risk of experiencing violence perpetrated by patients (type II violence). Establishing the reliable prevalence of such violence and identifying vulnerable subgroups are essential in enhancing HHWs' safety. We, therefore, conducted meta-analyses to synthesize the evidence for prevalence and identify vulnerable subgroups.
home care; home healthcare worker; meta-analysis; type II violence; workplace violence