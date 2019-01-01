Abstract

We describe the successful resuscitation of a 23-year-old previously healthy man who had drowned. After prolonged submersion, hypothermia, severe hypernatraemia, a prolonged time to return of spontaneous circulation was possible using a combination of extracorporal life support and early continuous veno-venous haemofiltration. This combination of clinical circumstances is rarely associated with positive outcomes, but this case demonstrates the utility of extracorporeal life support and haemofiltration in patients drowned in saltwater.



© 2019 Association of Anaesthetists.

Language: en