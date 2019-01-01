SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Klitgaard TL, Kjaergaard B, Staehr JB. Anaesth Rep 2019; 7(1): 11-13.

Department of Anesthesia Aalborg University Hospital Aalborg Denmark.

10.1002/anr3.12002

32051937

PMC6931307

We describe the successful resuscitation of a 23-year-old previously healthy man who had drowned. After prolonged submersion, hypothermia, severe hypernatraemia, a prolonged time to return of spontaneous circulation was possible using a combination of extracorporal life support and early continuous veno-venous haemofiltration. This combination of clinical circumstances is rarely associated with positive outcomes, but this case demonstrates the utility of extracorporeal life support and haemofiltration in patients drowned in saltwater.

