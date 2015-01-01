Abstract

Primary Objective: Symptoms following concussion commonly include deficits in attentional processing and elevated anxiety. Prioritized allocation of attentional resources to threat-related information is referred to as attentional bias to threat, which is a cardinal symptom - and in some cases a causal factor in the development - of anxiety. Here, we aimed to assess two possibilities regarding the relationship between attentional bias and anxiety in the post-concussive phase of sport-related concussion: (1) attentional bias mediates the relationship between concussion and anxiety or (2) attentional bias and concussion are uniquely associated with anxiety.Research Design: A cross-sectional between-groups design was used to assess differences in anxiety and attentional bias to threat between collegiate athletes with a recent sport-related concussion and a matched control group.Methods and Procedures: Forty-two collegiate athletes, 21 with a sport-related concussion and 21 matched controls, completed the dot-probe task of attentional bias and an anxiety questionnaire.Main Outcomes and Results: Anxiety, but not attentional bias, is elevated in concussion. Additionally, concussion and attentional bias to threat appear to be uniquely associated with anxiety symptoms.Conclusions: Unique treatment/rehabilitation strategies should be considered for individuals with elevated anxiety following concussion.

