Abstract

Objective: Document headache presence, intensity, and interference after concussion(s), as well as examine its association with cognition.Participants: Participants 8-19 years of age were assessed on average 34 months (SD = 21.5) after an orthopedic injury (OI, n = 29), single concussion (n = 21), or multiple concussions (n = 15).Measures: Headache intensity was rated using the Headache Rating Scale and headache interference was rated using the Post-Concussion Symptom Inventory (PCSI). Cognition was rated using the PCSI and measured using CNS Vital Signs.Results: Type of injury did not differ significantly in headache presence or intensity. However, there was a dose-response relationship found for children's ratings of headache interference, which was rated highest among children with multiple concussions, intermediate among those with single concussion, and lowest among children with OI. Both headache intensity and interference ratings correlated significantly with self and parent ratings of cognition on the PCSI, but not with cognitive test performance.Conclusions: Youth with single or multiple concussions report greater headache interference - but not higher headache intensity - compared to youth without concussion. Although higher headache intensity and interference were associated with more self-reported cognitive symptoms, headaches did not correlate with cognitive test performance.

