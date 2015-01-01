SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Faulhaber M, Ruedl G, Schneider F, Walter D, Sterr R, Schobersberger W, Schwendinger F, Pocecco E. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(3): e1115.

Pedagogical University Tyrol, 6020 Innsbruck, Austria.

(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph17031115

32050553

The study evaluated characteristics of non-fatal mountain hiking accidents caused by falls. Questionnaires were sent to mountain hikers who suffered a fall-related accident in Tyrol (Austria) during a 3-year period. The questionnaire included details of socio-demographic data, physical activity, medication intake, defective vision, breaks, fluid intake, level of fatigue, muscle soreness, use of backpacks, use of hiking sticks, and type of shoes. Data of 405 individuals (57% females and 43% males) were included in the analyses. Victims were 56 ± 15 years of age, had a body mass index of 24.8 ± 3.5, and indicated 4.2 ± 3.9 h/week regular physical activity. A defective vision was reported by 70% of the victims, breaks were frequent (in 80%), and alcohol intake was rare (4%) among the interviewed hikers. Subjective level of fatigue was low and only 5% reported muscle soreness. A backpack was carried by 83% of the victims and the average weight was higher in males compared to females. The majority (61%) of the victims wore ankle-height hiking shoes with a profiled sole. Victims of non-fatal falls in mountain hiking are older than the general population of mountain hikers and are often afflicted with defective vision.


accident; emergency; fall; mountain sports; risk

