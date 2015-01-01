|
Pomares JC, Carrión EÁ, González A, Saez PI. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(3): e1107.
Civil Engineering Department, University of Alicante, P.O. Box 99 E-03080 Alicante, Spain.
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
32050543
Tens of thousands of fall-from-height accidents take place at construction sites every year. These types of accidents range from minor to fatal, causing a significant financial burden to enterprises, personal and family traumatic experiences, high medical costs, as well as hard compensation claim settlements. It makes sense then, that some sort of effective personal protective equipment (PPE) be devised to stop these types of accidents from happening. This article aims to explain how PPE can be used to minimize personal injury and the costs implied. The main contribution of this study is that the prototypes made with dynamic ropes and terminals knotted-without an energy absorber-could safely retain falls.
dynamic performance test; fall arrest systems; lanyard; low stretch kernmantle and dynamic rope; personal protective equipment; webbing